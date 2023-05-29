The warmer weather and seasonal rainfall mean pesky mosquitoes are back in full force.
In Ohio, May through October are the months for mosquitoes, but not all mosquitoes are the same. Different mosquitoes spread different diseases and bite at different times of the day.
Some mosquito species bite most often at dawn and dusk, including those that can transmit West Nile Virus.
West Nile Virus (WNV) is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. The symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph glands and a rash on chest, stomach and back. Severe illness may develop which may require hospitalization.
Some mosquito species bite during daylight hours, such as those that can spread Chikungunya, Dengue and Zika viruses.
It is important to remember that mosquitoes can live indoors and outdoors and can bite day or night, according to Terri J. Collett, environmental health director at the Ashtabula City Health Department.
"We urge our residents to 'Fight the Bite' and take precautions to lower your risk for bites from mosquitoes this summer season," she said.
To avoid mosquito bites and prevent mosquito borne diseases, the Ashtabula City Health Department and Ohio Department of Health suggests:
• Cover up with clothing, if you are outdoors be sure to wear long pants, long sleeved shirt, shoes and socks. Light colored clothes are less attractive to mosquitos.
• Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered insect repellents. Always follow the product label instructions. If you use sunscreen, put sunscreen on first and insect repellent second. It is safe for pregnant or nursing women to use EPA approved repellents if applied according to package label instructions.
• Keep mosquitoes outside. Keep screens on all windows and repair holes in screens. Keep doors and windows shut and use air conditioning whenever possible.
• Stop mosquitoes from breeding. Mosquitoes breed by laying eggs in and near standing water. At least once a week empty, turn over or cover anything that could hold water, such as toys, buckets, flowerpots, pools, birdbaths and pet dishes. Dispose of items that are outside and not being used because they could hold standing water.
The Ashtabula City Health Department collects mosquitoes for identification and testing of West Nile Virus disease throughout the summer.
In 2022, the city submitted to the Ohio Department of Health Laboratory, 756 mosquitoes, of which zero tested positive for the virus, Collett said.
Statewide, 572,330 mosquitoes were submitted for testing with a WNV positivity rate of about 7 percent in Ohio. A total of seven human WNV cases were identified with one death occurring in Ohio.
Nationwide, last year resulted in a total of 1,035 cases with 79 deaths. Colorado had the most cases per state of 204 and 18 deaths.
Thanks to an EPA grant, the Ashtabula City Health Department offers free residential mosquito larvicide tablets for outdoor use. These can be used around your home for standing water that cannot be removed such as garden ponds, fish ponds, water gardens, rain barrels, fountains and roof gutters.
Residents can pick them up at the Ashtabula City Health Department, 4717 Main Ave., Ashtabula or call 440-992-7123 if you have any questions. For more information on mosquitoes is available at: www.odh.ohio.gov and www.cdc.gov/westnile/.
