Smoke alarms save lives. Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. Here’s what you need to know, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
• A closed door may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire. Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home.
• Smoke alarms should be interconnected. When one sounds, they all sound.
• Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.
• Test your smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.
• When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside.
• Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years.
TIP: Change your clocks, change your batteries
This year, on March 14, states throughout the U.S. will be turning their clocks forward. Use this opportunity to change your home’s smoke alarm batteries.
