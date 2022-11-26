I am always amazed at how some everyday items have progressed during my lifetime.
For example, when I was in school, a record player did just that — it played records. It had three speeds, 76, 33 and 45.
For fun, Sis and I would play a 33 record on 76 and make the Monkees sound like the Chipmunks.
This may sound boring to my youngest faithful readers; but when you grow up on Stumpville Road in Lenox Township surrounded by corn and wheat fields, this was excitement. The same goes for tractor rides and playing in the creek.
Other changes have occurred with everything from electric popcorn poppers (we had Jiffy Pop) big-screen color TVs (we had small black-and-white TVs with rabbit ear antennas), and Smartphones (we only had dumb ones in the 50s and 60s!), to name a few.
Fast forward 65 years. On Wednesday, my brand new stove arrived and it does everything but prepare the food for me.
If only my grandmother was alive to see it!
(Note to readers: You may recall Hubby keeps a tight grip on his wallet. When he opened his wallet to pay for the stove, I teased him that moths flew out).
This electric stove not only has a new, improved, self-cleaning oven, but five burners and an air fryer to boot! Woo hoo!
I can air fry crispy food in the oven, no preheating required, according to the directions.
Speaking of directions, Hubby wanted me to read the directions before using the stove. Who reads directions? I’m almost 66 years old. I know how to work a stove.
Well, Hubby was right — there was something I didn’t know. Cleaning will be a breeze because it has two settings: high temperature cleaning and steam cleaning. Who thought of steam cleaning an oven?
But all this luxury comes with a catch.
Hubby expects the oven to always be clean.
I’ll admit I’m a slacker when it comes to oven cleaning. Out of sight, out of mind.
When I told my mother the neatnik that my new stove had fancy cleaning settings, she said, “I noticed your oven needed cleaning, but I didn’t say anything.”
Thank you, Mom, for not saying anything.
We all remember funny, random things from our childhood and the new stove jogged my memory.
I was about 4 years old and we were living at my grandparents’ house when Grandma had a new stove delivered. As Grandpa removed the old stove, I started crying because I felt sad for the old stove.
Mom says I was a sensitive child.
Now I’m a sensitive adult but I didn’t shed a tear when Hubby hauled out our old stove.
“Out with the old, in with the new!” I said. “And just in time for Thanksgiving.”
Faithful readers may recall last Thanksgiving’s turkey fiasco when the turkey wasn’t done by dinner time so I moved it from roaster to 450-degree oven, served all my side dishes to 12 hungry guests, got to talking and forgot all about the turkey until the oven started smoking.
“The turkey!” I yelled, jumping up from my seat.
The result? Burnt turkey.
This year, by popular decision, Hubby took charge of cooking the turkey and I stuck to the side dishes and desserts.
Hope you had a happy Thanksgiving!
“May your stuffing be tasty. May your turkey be plump. May your potatoes and gravy have nary a lump. May your yams be delicious and your pies take the prize, and may your Thanksgiving dinner stay off your thighs!” — Anonymous.
You can reach staff writer Shelley Terry at sterry@starbeacon.com.
