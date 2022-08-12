JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen M. O’Toole invites the public to meet her at the fair.
O’Toole has a booth on the back midway next to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department, called, “What Was I Wearing?”
The exhibit is composed of recreated outfits that local survivors wore when they were assaulted as a reminder that what was worn is not, in fact, the problem.
“What a person was wearing does not justify sexual assault, nor does it put the blame on the survivor,” O’Toole said. “The exhibit’s goal is to help spread the message that victim-blaming is not welcome in our community.”
Passersby on Thursday said the exhibit is powerful.
“It really makes you think,” said Jean Proctor, 28, of Ashtabula.
Jean Mann, 70, of Ashtabula, said she hopes it dispels myths about sexual assault.
O’Toole said she believes it does.
“The exhibit outlines and dispels bias and old-style thinking around the assigning of guilt, shame, and blame experienced by victims,” she said.
The exhibit illustrates the actual innocence and unjust victimization of those who suffer.
“I encourage everyone to stop by the Ashtabula County Fair and see the exhibit,” she said. “This exhibit will be dedicated to all those who have the courage to come forward and tell their story.”
