• Signs of Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Poor judgment and decision-making

Inability to manage a budget

Losing track of the date or the season

Difficulty having a conversation

Misplacing things and being unable to retrace steps to find them

• Typical Age-Related Changes

Making a bad decision once in a while

Missing a monthly payment

Forgetting what day it is and remembering it later

Sometimes forgetting which word to use

Losing things from time to time

• If you notice any of the warning signs of Alzheimer’s in yourself or someone you know, don’t ignore them. Schedule an appointment with your doctor right away.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, early detection is an individual’s best bet to maintain a level of independence longer.

