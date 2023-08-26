• Signs of Alzheimer’s and Dementia
Poor judgment and decision-making
Inability to manage a budget
Losing track of the date or the season
Difficulty having a conversation
Misplacing things and being unable to retrace steps to find them
• Typical Age-Related Changes
Making a bad decision once in a while
Missing a monthly payment
Forgetting what day it is and remembering it later
Sometimes forgetting which word to use
Losing things from time to time
• If you notice any of the warning signs of Alzheimer’s in yourself or someone you know, don’t ignore them. Schedule an appointment with your doctor right away.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, early detection is an individual’s best bet to maintain a level of independence longer.
