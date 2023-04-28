The likely answer most Christians would give to the question is, “the one I go to.” Would to God’s grace that the expression of the local church is what God in his rich mercy can own as his. This subject, like many others, has Biblically marked distinctions. There’s that which is perfect and whole; and that which is faulty and partial. There’s that to which you can’t join; and that to which you can join or seek membership in.
The universal church that God is building has no membership error because every member of the body of Christ is saved (born again – John 3:1-3).
This we learn from Acts 2:47, “Praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved.”
The first local church (assembly) was in Jerusalem where we read that there were 3,000 in one day added to the visible testimony of the church. “Then they that gladly received his word were baptized: and the same day there were added unto them about three thousand souls” (Acts 2:41). In those early days of the reproach of Christ and persecution there was little of what was unreal seeking to join itself to the believing company. Jesus, as we see him do abundantly, warns of things to come to prepare the disciples to be better able to face them. A good example of this are the Matthew 13 parables.
So, you see, you can’t join the universal church; it is God who joins you to it (puts you in it) the moment you believe (Acts 2:47). We see this distinction between the (local) assembly and the (universal) assembly in Ephesians 2:20-22, “And are built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone; In whom all the building fitly framed together groweth unto an holy temple in the Lord: In whom ye also are builded together for an habitation of God through the Spirit.” In verses 20 and 21 we see the universal church. In verse 21 the universal church is described in the words “all the building”. In verse 22 the local church at Ephesus is designated by the expression “ye also.”
Perhaps you noticed the words church and assembly are being used interchangeably. The word church suffers from the use of poor expression. It is very common to hear folks say they are going to church which is used to mean they are going to a stone and wood structure that has intended spiritual features. They could easily say, “I’m going to a church meeting.” Not doing so is how a habitual expression can move us gradually away from a good understanding.
Scrutinize and critically examine the New Testament scriptures and you will strain your eyes to find much that is commonly accepted in modern day church expression. One such thing is denominations.
In the first century the church had no denominations. Some sects were beginning back then but they could not find footing. “Now I beseech you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you; but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment. For it hath been declared unto me of you, my brethren, by them which are of the house of Chloe, that there are contentions among you. Now this I say, that every one of you saith, I am of Paul; and I of Apollos; and I of Cephas; and I of Christ. Is Christ divided? was Paul crucified for you? or were ye baptized in the name of Paul? I thank God that I baptized none of you, but Crispus and Gaius; Lest any should say that I had baptized in mine own name. And I baptized also the household of Stephanas: besides, I know not whether I baptized any other. For Christ sent me not to baptize, but to preach the gospel: not with wisdom of words, lest the cross of Christ should be made of none effect.” (1 Corinthians 1:10-17)
There is no pretension on my part to give this great subject “the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ” anything but a scratching of the surface. It is my earnest prayer that there has been enough said to arouse greater interest and provoke a diligent search of the Word of God.
Before leaving this subject today, a little on the Greek word usually translated “church” in the English Bible. Perhaps you’re familiar with the word “ecclesiastical,” spoken of in English, relating to the church. The Greek word has the force of meaning “a called-out assembly.”
May God grant us a better understanding of the Assembly of the Lord Jesus Christ. Essential to that understanding is being saved from the judgment on sin to come. If you aren’t saved, get saved! The sand in the hourglass is running out! “For He says: “In an acceptable time I have heard you, and in the day of salvation I have helped you.” Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2)
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
