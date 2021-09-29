• Preston Matthew Schrader pleaded guilty to use of unauthorized plates and was fined $200 plus court costs.
• Wesley T Shaw pleaded guilty to not wearing a seatbelt and was fined $30 plus court costs.
• Raymond L Schmidt pleaded guilty to driving under suspension and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• David Lastoria pleaded guilty to driving without a license and display of license plates and was fined $225 plus costs.
• Ricardo G Morales pleaded guilty to driving without a license and tail lights and was fined $225 plus court costs.
• Terese Cyndrae Hamm pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 174 of which were suspended, and fined $375 plus costs.
Hamm was given credit for three days in jail.
In another case, Hamm pleaded guilty to one count of lack of physical control and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which are suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
The sentences will be served consecutively.
• Bill Beduhn pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 79 of which were suspended, and was fined $100 plus costs. Beduhn was given credit for 11 days in jail.
In another case, Beduhn pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 79 of which were suspended, and was fined $100 plus court costs. Beduhn was given credit for 11 days in jail.
The sentences in the two cases will be served consecutively.
• Charles A Smith V pleaded no contest to driving without a valid license and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Robert J Brennan pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension and operating without reasonable control and was sentenced to two years of probation.
• Kristen L English pleaded guilty to a second offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in ten years, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 175 of which were suspended, and fined $525 plus court costs.
• Kimberlee Lepa pleaded guilty to a headlights violation and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Justin M Seidner pleaded no contest to speeding and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Dakoda Vargo pleaded no contest to speeding and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Tayler A Schwabenbauer pleaded no contest to speeding and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• David Valentine Carr III pleaded guilty to driving under a suspension and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Vincent Pasqualone pleaded not contest to required registration and was fined $50 plus court costs.
• Wesley T Shaw pleaded no contest to fictitious lending fail to surrender and drivers license plates/stickers/placard and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Branden R Gersper pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 172 of which were suspended and was fined $200 plus court costs.
Gersper was given credit for eight days in jail.
In another case, Gersper pleaded guilty to three counts of return and payment of tax and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Bryan R Blow pleaded guilty to attempt and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 89 days suspended, and was fined $250 plus court costs.
Blow was given credit for one day in jail.
• Raymond F McCoy pleaded guilty to open container and was fined $150 plus court costs.
In another case, McCoy pleaded guilty to physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $425 plus court costs.
• Katlyne M Hutchinson pleaded guilty to one count of driving without an operators license and was fined $175 plus court costs.
• Matthew Shultz pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $425 plus court costs.
• Tyler M Sweeney pleaded guilty to speeding and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Bobby L Benson pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 152 of which were suspended, and was fined $250 plus court costs.
Benson was given credit for 28 days in jail in this case.
• Robert E Holloway pleaded no contest to physical control and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Alexander Ellis Hoke pleaded guilty to obstructing official business and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $100 plus court costs.
Hoke was given credit for 17 days in jail.
• Destiny M Shannon pleaded guilty to use of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs.
• Lucas R Steen pleaded no contest to speeding and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Justin K Miller pleaded no contest to speeding and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Tehany A Ahmed pleaded no contest to right of way through a stop sign and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Michael J Drummond pleaded guilty to driving under suspension and assured clear distance and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, all of which was suspended and was fined $325 plus court costs.
• Joseph DeJesus pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate license and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Mohammed Abdulwahed, Hamilton, Ontario, overload, $129 and costs
• Tyler J. Bissett, 901 Day St., Conneaut, expired or unlawful plates, $50 and costs
• Nicole A. Bokan, 770 Chestnut St., Apt. 2, speeding, $100 and costs
• Lisa M. Britton, 17 Parkview, Conneaut, speeding, $100 and costs
• Jason A. Brown, Monroeton, Pennsylvania, overload, $124 and costs
• Anthony Bucci, 4775 Scholl St., Conneaut, obedience to traffic control devices, $50 and costs
• Thomas E. Collins, Cleveland, overload, $240 and costs
• Andrey V. Degtyarev, Lyman, South Carolina, overload, $146 and costs
• Richard E. Demchak, Waterford, Pennsylvania, overload, $127 and costs
• Lyric Derbin, 2274 Chapel Road, Jefferson, disorderly conduct, $100 and costs
• John W. Egloff, Lackawanna, New York, overload, $124 and costs
• Randy C. Fry, Elmira, New York, cowl/fender, $100 and costs
• Cedric I. Garrett, Houston, Texas, overload, $234 and costs
• Blake E. Hartley, Erie, Pennsylvania, speeding, $100 and costs
• Trenton J. Heath, 2614 W. 19th St., Ashtabula, speeding, $75 and costs
• Tyreek E. Hurst, Willoughby, receiving stolen property, $200 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, perform 25 hours of community work service, pay $600 restitution to Conneaut Local Youth Organization, no contact with CLYO, write letter of apology to CLYO
• Christopher M. Keefer, Erie, Pennsylvania, driving under suspension, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, license suspended one year, continue treatment program; speeding, $150 and costs
• Shaun Keen, 434 Buffalo St., Conneaut, assault, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (168 days conditionally suspended), credit for 12 days spent in jail prior to conviction, may participate in community work service program, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
• Anthony C. Kisbaugh, 582 Mill St., Conneaut, speeding, $115 and costs
• Keith D. Kugel, Forked River, New Jersey, overload, $124 and costs
• Maximo E. Martinez Nunez, Fort Wayne, Indiana, overload, $244 and costs
• Darryl L. Maxey, West Farmington, overload, $80 and costs
• Clae E. Mayor, 503 Broad St., Conneaut, underage consumption, $200 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years
• Dawson B. Mills, East Springfield, Pennsylvania, physical control, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (177 days conditionally suspended), may attend program in lieu of jail; prohibition/minors under 21 years, 180-day jail sentence (177 days conditionally suspended), may attend program in lieu of jail
• Samantha R. Palla, Middlefield, speeding, $95 and costs
• Ashok K. Peedikaparambil, Brampton, Ontario, overload, $80 and costs
• Lloyd H. Riffle Jr., Silsbee, Texas, overload, $80 and costs
• Bo G. Scruggs, 1915 Thistlewood Court, Ashtabula, compliance with lawful order of police officer/fleeing, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, license suspended three years, limited driving privileges possible
• Justin M. Valenti, 1328 Norwood Drive, Ashtabula, speeding, $95 and costs
• Kenneth D. Wheeler Jr., Akron, overload, $142 and costs
• Brett E. Williams, Middlefield, overload, $80 and costs
• Jeffrey W. Wissenger to Michelle E. Toldy, 4881 Old Plank Road, Windsor Township, 10.5 acres, $70,000
• MK2 Properties LLC to Zachary Taylor, West 43rd Street, Ashtabula, .04 acre, $1,200
• Brooke Dibell to Christopher S. Megown, Fifth Avenue, Andover Township, .22 acre, $2,300
• Sandy L. Deak and Roxine C. Deak to Louie B. Bowers, 1439 E. 27th St., Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $30,000
• Jason L. Herpy , Tracy Spooner, Michael S. Delisle Jr., 453 Mill St., Conneaut, .21 acre, $18,000
• Monica L. Brown to Betsy Reynolds, 214 Chestnut St., Geneva, .22 acre, $115,000
• Steven S. Humphrey and Emily C. Matheny to Linda M. Herald and Christopher Herald, 2422 Linwood Drive, Saybrook Township, .09 acre, $105,000
• Christine M. Naylor and Michael W. Thayer to Gregory L. Headley and Sharon L. Headley, Bugby Road, North Kingsville, .5 acre, $1,000
• Faith L. McFarland to Karen Allison, 6602 Fassett St., Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $60,500
• Castle 2020 LLC to Eddy Mullen, 400 Beaver St., Conneaut, .23 acre, $15,600
• Rick Reese and Cheryl A. Reese to Bekbeato Inc., 420 W. 30th St., Ashtabula, .12 acre, $36,000
• Aimee Frame and Aaron Beargie to Mark Debevc and Kathleen E. Debevc, East Satin Street, Jefferson, .63 acre, $15,000
• Danielle K. Black and Jack R. Black to Denise Ann Schultz and Kayleigh Anne Heider, 754 Harbor St., Conneaut, .28 acre, $102,000
• Scott M. Bea and Barbara Weyburne Bea to Wolk Development LLC, 15 Lakehurst Road, Saybrook Township, .05 acre, $240,000
• Ruby Land LLC to Joseph Hassett, 7889 Hayes Road, Wayne Township, .97 acre, $60,000
• NEO Group1 to Paul Williams and Kimberlee Williams, 3080 Route 322 and 3073 Route 322, Wayne Township, 5.1 acres, $70,000
• Danette R. Ennis to Malynda Russell, 5829 Dunbar Ave., Saybrook Township, .19 acre, $105,500
• Thomas A. Saefkow and Mary M. Saefkow to Mary Ann Dunning, 2229 Route 534, Trumbull Township, 5 acres, $175,000
• Richard Pucci to Patrick Flanagan and Jessica Flanagan, 803 Atkins Road, Harpersfield Township, 2.1 acres, $35,900
• Paul Nichelson and Colette Nichelson to Debra P. Davis, 322 Ansel Road, Geneva, .8 acre, $176,500
• Maxine Hall to Timothy Ballentine, 1126 W. 3rd St., Ashtabula, .13 acre, $32,000
• Jody Ann Foderetti to Douglas W. Cleveland, 2320 E. 39th St., Ashtabula Township, .13 acre, $89,000
• Marie H. Lipscob to Daniel W. Tiffee and Karen S. Tiffee, 964 Sunset Circle (.30 acre) and Long Shadow Lane (.23 acre), Rome Township, $220,000
• Kenneth H. Misener and Josephine Misener to Crystal Pack, 212 W. 50th St., Ashtabula, .21 acre, $36,000
• Patrick Kuzius to David V. Dewitt and Sheryl L. Dewitt, 111 Buccaneer Court, Andover Township, $30,000
• John W. Anderson to Cheryl Salinski, 4560 Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover Township, .46 acre, $8,800
• Diane J. Hendershot to Shannon J. Yankie, 5611 Bushnell Road, Monroe Township, 6.2 acres, $55,000
• Michael L. Locher to Dorothy E. Toth-Cunningham, 6874 Hammond Corners Road, Monroe Township, 1 acre, $147,000
• Sandra L. Fuller, Drew A. Miller, Hailee M. Lipinsky, Lakeview Drive and 5155 Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover Township, .22 acre, $123,750
• Thomas A. Cowle (trustee), Thomas A. Cowle Revocable Living Trust, Shymanski and Sons LLC, 6083 Route 166, Trumbull Township, .54 acre, $282,000
• Richard Eldred Jr. to Anthony J. Richey, 6444 Murray Ext. Ave., Ashtabula Township, .22 acre, $125,000
• Daryl Bower to William Sanek, 3517 Schenley Ave., Ashtabula Township, .38 acre, $25,500
• Dennis L. Hokavar to Charles F. Hillman Jr. and Lori S. Hillman, 7787 Bayview Drive, Williamsfield Township, $120,000
• George S. Panak and Susan M. Panak to Juliana Rogers and Vincent D. Rogers, 351 Main St., Andover, 1.7 acres, $190,000
• David Q. Frederick, Michael L. Locher, Courtney C. Bowser, 3233 Tower Road, Dorset Township, 1 acre, $85,000
• William D. Lemon to Joseph C. Shmielewski, 945 Camplands Blvd., Andover Township, $36,000
• Hgle Real Co LLC to Arthur F. Biernesser III and Linda Biernesser, Fairway Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .21 acre, $160,000
• Paula Gayle Grimm and Charles D. King et al to Spencer C. Strimbu and Brianna M. Strimbu, 82 Harrington Point, Conneaut, .05 acre, $375,000
• Dawn M. Phinney Aston, Richard C. Phinney (trustees), Abner’s Woodbine LLC, 5122 Lake Road and Drummond Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .11 acre, $170,200
• Nancy A. Gearhart to Angelina Keefe and Adam Keefe, 4064 Callender Road, Rome Township, 3.6 acres, $215,000
• Alex Stuetzer and Juanita I. Stuetzer to Sophie Fordyce and Ryan Fordyce, 227 S. Chestnut St., Jefferson, .25 acre, $170,500
• Kathy A. Madison to Matthew T. Geddes and Donna L. Geddes, 2818 Hedrick Lane, .3 acre, $196,000
• Gary M. Tiboni and Karen H. Tiboni to Eric S. Wachob, 280 Morgan Terrace, Morgan Township, .28 acre, $700,000
• Rachel M. Mason, Robert A. Johnston, Nichole Covell, 4751 New London Road (.01 acre) and 4745 New London Road (.43 acre), Saybrook Township, $175,500
• Jerry Butcher, Debora A. Butcher, Charles Kreger, 186 Center St., Conneaut, .06 acre, $19,593
• Arthur D. McCarthy and Rae Ann McCarthy to Mark Giermann, 6000 Route 7, Andover Township, .69 acre, $34,000
• Rachel Bell, Tiffany S. Lott, Steven L. Barnett, 826 Madison Ave., Ashtabula, .09 acre, $35,000
• Vincent E. Barchanowicz and Betty J. Barchanowicz to Vytautas J. Mickus, 1864 Elm Drive, Saybrook Township, .07 acre, $110,000
• Kimberly L. Whitney to David J. Dirrigl, 2040 E. 40th St., Ashtabula Township, .21 acre, $68,500
• Ronald P. Weaver, Cindy L. Weaver, Zachary Weaver, Locust Drive, Williamsfield Township, .45 acre, $8,700
• Susan J. Bossley to Holding Box LLC, 1918 Lenox New Lyme Road, Lenox Township, 10.2 acres, $84,900
• David A. Pero to Noah Miller, 2279 Black Sea Road, Lenox Township, 7.1 acres, $25,000
• Michael J. Pestello and Tammy D. Pestello to The Nature Conservancy, Footville Richmond Road, Morgan Township, 8.7 acres, $32,000
• Robert G. Kovalchuk to Faith Ann Knox, 4802 North Bend Road, Saybrook Township, 2.3 acres, $175,000
• Allison Merlino, Adrienne Huber, Rober Bedo, 834 Day St., Conneaut, .08 acre, $74,900
• Charles W. Schreiber and Nicole W. Schreiber to Richard W. Geraci and Bethanne M. Geraci, 6907 Clubside Drive, Williamsfield Township, .45 acre, $103,000
• Connie Smith to William Champa and Melanie Champa, Mallard Avenue, Andover Township, $13,000
• John T. Ault Jr. to Heidi Vence, Deer Run Drive, Morgan Township, .23 acre, $3,000
• Keith Gregory Buell to Beverly A. Carey and Niles Carey Jr., 7398 Fieldstone Ave., North Kingsville, .91 acre, $284,000
• Raymond E. Chesbro and Katherine M. Chesbro to Jerry Carlton and Heather Carlton, Fairway Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .30 acre, $239,900
• Zachary Pawlowski to Larry Smith Jr. and Cassie Smith, 910 W. 50th St., Ashtabula, .17 acre, $105,000
• Rebecca M. Blenman to David J. Wampleman and Sharon Wampleman, 4353 Ivy Place, Saybrook Township, $225,000
• Robert L. Cooper and Norman J. Cooper to Scott A. Cooper and Katherine S. Cooper, 3710 N. Broadway Geneva Township, .43 acre, $60,000
• Menno E. Mast and Amanda E. Mast to Jacob D. Lee and Eva E. Lee, 6419 Creek, Cherry Valley Township, 13.3 acres, $275,000
• Jeff Lindberg to KDL Equity LLC, 5207 Adams Ave., Ashtabula, .05 acre, $63,000
