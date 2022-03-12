• Chris Manuel pleaded no contest to one count of use of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to ten days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $100 plus court costs.
• Matthew J. Sovka pleaded guilty to driving without a license and was fined $175 plus court costs.
• Collin S. Kimmel pleaded guilty to physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Mathew L. Burdette pleaded no contest to two counts of driving under suspension and one count of failure to reinstate license and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Brittany E. Corkery pleaded guilty to one count of physical control under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, fined $1,000 plus court costs.
• Phillip T. Martin pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, obeying traffic control devices and reckless operations off street and was fined $225 plus court costs.
• Trevor L. Howell pleaded guilty to one count of obey traffic devices, and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Summer A. Houston pleaded guilty to physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $500 plus court costs.
• Isaiah A. Scott pleaded guilty to two counts of improper handling of a firearm and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $500 plus court costs.
• Allison Nichole Konczal pleaded guilty to no operators license and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Alex S. Schossler pleaded guilty to physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended and fined $750 plus court costs.
