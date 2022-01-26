• Charan Teja Danda pleaded guilty to unsafe vehicle, and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Calvin L Gunter pleaded guilty to driving in marked lanes, an was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Sarah E Moore pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Jason M Gray pleaded no contest to one count of driving under suspension and one count of operating without reasonable control, and was fined $250 plus court costs, and sentenced to three days in jail, all of which were suspended.
• John P Hicks III pleaded guilty to a second OVI offense, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 175 of which were suspended, and fined $525 plus court costs.
• Allan C Rose pleaded guilty to physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Dale H Murphey II pleaded guilty to driving under suspension and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs.
• Kathleen A Amato pleaded guilty to unsafe vehicle and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Terry J Ginn pleaded guilty to one count of speed limits and was fined $125 plus court costs.
• David K Culbertson pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and one count of display of license plates/placards/stickers, and was fined $200 plus court costs.
• Antuan Strickland pleaded no contest to operating without reasonable control and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Miguel Alicia pleaded guilty to one count of assault and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Daniel T Novak pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct and was fined $25 plus court costs.
