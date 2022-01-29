• Daniel T Novak pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $25 plus court costs.
• Mary K Okorn Jimenez pleaded guilty to two counts of no driver’s license and was fined $350 plus court costs.
• Paige Marsch pleaded guilty to physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Tarah J Heffernan was found guilty of two counts of dog at large and was fined $225 plus court costs.
• Nikki Joseph Deangelo pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $250 plus court costs.
• Alyssa Perry pleaded guilty to aggravated disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 29 of which were suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs. Perry was given credit for one day in jail.
• Tyler Brenkus pleaded guilty to driving under suspension and was fined $750 plus court costs.
• Christopher C Irwin pleaded guilty to driving without reasonable control and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Diana M Reynolds pleaded guilty to criminal trespass.
• Kari R Hall pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and $50 plus court costs.
• Hannah M Carlson pleaded guilty to speed limits and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Odyssey N Grega pleaded guilty to driving without a valid license and fined $100 plus court costs.
• Luis Rivera pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 170 of which were suspended, and fined $525 plus court costs.
• Regina A Hunt pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Trevor Anthony Lawrence Schmidt pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 170 of which were suspended, and was fined $100 plus court costs. Schmidt was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Trevor L Schmidt pleaded guilty to possessing a drug abuse instrument and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 160 of which were suspended, and was fined $100 plus court costs. Schmidt was given credit for 15 days in jail.
