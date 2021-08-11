• Thomas Joseph Whitlow pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and was fined $400 plus court costs, and sentenced to 180 days in jail, 150 of which are suspended.
• Michael L Durst pleaded guilty to exceeding speed limits and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Ricardo Velazquez pleaded guilty to driving under suspension and was fined $250 plus costs.
• Justin D Ritter pleaded guilty to driving without a valid license and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Robert C Duke pleaded guilty to attempted assault and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Brittainy Kasunic pleaded guilty to physical control under the influence and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Nicholas G Pellegrino pleaded guilty to one count of unsafe vehicle and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Troy M Colucci pleaded guilty to drug abuse and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Matthew Sexton pleaded no contest to stop after accident, exchange information and was fined $150 plus court costs, and was sentenced to three days in jail, all of which were suspended.
• Jose L Ortiz pleaded guilty to one count of OVI and one count of exceeding speed limits, and was fined $475 plus court costs and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 174 of which were suspended.
• Melba A Caceres Ramirez pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a license, and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Owen M Venesky pleaded guilty to OVI and was fined $425 plus court costs, and sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended.
