• Richard Gregory Tanner pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and was sentenced to five days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $250 plus court costs.
In another case, Tanner pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and one count of use of unauthorized plates and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $200 plus court costs.
In another case, Tanner pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Robert Murray pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 29 of which were suspended, and fined $75 plus court costs. Murray was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Waylande J Sanchez Jr pleaded guilty to one count of operator’s license required and was fined $175 plus court costs. Sanchez was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Nikita K Marshall pleaded guilty to driving under suspension and was fined $25 plus court costs.
• Lloyd V Booker pleaded no contest to one count of driving under suspension and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Brian K Mate pleaded guilty to one count of transfer of registration and one count of reckless operation and was fined $180 plus court costs.
• Aaron M Bottari pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to three days in jail, two of which were suspended, and was fined $250 plus court costs. Bottari was given credit for one day in jail.
In another case, he pleaded guilty to one count of reckless operation and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Christopher Kusick pleaded guilty to no driver’s license and one count of display of license plates and was fined $200 plus court costs.
• Drea M Caudill pleaded guilty to one count of attempt and one count of drug paraphernalia offenses and was sentenced to 210 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $200 plus court costs.
• Michael J Hardin pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension, and was fined $30 plus court costs.
In another case, Hardin pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and was fined $30 plus court costs.
• Steven Craig Cute pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and was fined $30 plus court costs.
• Zachary Diedrich pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing official business and was sentenced to three days in jail, all of which were suspended, and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Steven D Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Karl J Braid pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damaging or endangering and one count of attempt.
• Allen R Leet pleaded guilty to one count of physical control while under the influence and one count of stop and turn signals and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $475 plus court costs.
• Gary L Rhinehart Jr. pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Austin M Swegan pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid license and was fined $25 plus court costs.
• Mary L Williams pleaded guilty to one count of no driver’s license and one count of weaving and was fined $225 plus court costs.
• Kevin M Sheldon pleaded guilty to one count of physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs.
• Caitlin Filllion pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle after underage consumption and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• David Perdue pleaded guilty to one count of unsafe vehicle and was fined $50 plus court costs.
• Yolanda Valadex pleaded guilty to one count of no drivers license and was fined $175 plus court costs.
• Marcus M Roth pleaded guilty to physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 165 of which were suspended, fined $525 plus court costs and ordered to pay $600 in restitution.
• Giavanna A Brecker pleaded guilty to one count of attempt and was fined $50 plus court costs.
• Kenneth Edward Kelley pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs.
• Veronica Moreno pleaded guilty to one count of disregard of safety and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Dean Bolster pleaded no contest to one count of assault and one count of aggravated menacing and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 150 of which were suspended, and was fined $200 plus court costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.