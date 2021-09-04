• Christopher C Henery pleaded guilty to violation of a protection order or consent agreement and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 69 days suspended and credit given for 51 days in jail. He was also fined $250 plus costs.
• Tylor J Lininger pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which are suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Steven Gary Philips pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 of which were suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs. He was given credit for three days in jail.
• Patrick Terrence Kilpatrick pleaded guilty to one count of assault and one count of obstructing official business and was senteced to $225 plus court costs and 180 days in jail, 90 of which are suspended.
• Raymond ONeil Askew pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 87 of which were suspended, and was fined $200 plus court costs. Askew was given credit for three days in jail.
• Louis McElroy Sr pleaded no contest to one count of driving without a licenses and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Brian Inman pleaded guilty to attempting to commit an offense, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $250 plus court costs.
• Elizabeth A Distler pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $250 plus court costs.
In another case, Distler pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 175 of which were suspended, and fined $525 plus court costs.
The two sentences will be served consecutively.
