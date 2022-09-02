• Charlesa G Wellen Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of headlights and one count of owner required to file for registration and was fined $50 plus court costs.
• Jacob R Esker pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and one count of fictitious lending fail to surrender and was sentenced to three days in jail, all of which were suspended, and was fined $200 plus court costs.
• Ruben Morales pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension, and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Donnie L Lindberg pleaded no contest to prohibitions on use and was fined $50 plus court costs.
• Kendail T Banks pleaded guilty to one count of no operator’s license and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Waylande J Sanchez Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of operator’s license required and was fined $175 plus court costs. Sanchez was given credit for one day in jail.
• Terry L Chapman pleaded guilty to one count of stopping after accident involving damage and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Katrina Mayfield pleaded guilty to one count of physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Paul A Eikenburg pleaded guilty to one count of physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs.
• Benjamin Charles Killeen pleaded guilty to one count of attempted improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Sergio A Rosario pleaded guilty to driving without a valid license and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Isaac D Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension, one count of no motorcycle endorsement and one count of operating a vehicle without reasonable control and was fined $300 plus court costs.
• Matthew J Reuschling pleaded guilty to one count of speeding and was fined $125 plus court costs.
• Shane E Munnell pleaded no contest to obeying traffic control devices and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Jesse Robert Fletcher pleaded guilty to one count of physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs.
• Steve E Gregory pleaded guilty to one count of physical control while under the influence and one count of operating without reasonable control, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $425 plus court costs.
• Matthew W Javorich pleaded no contest to one count of speeding and one count of no motorcycle endorsement and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Megan A Dowdell pleaded guilty to one count of no drivers license and one count of improper display of license plates and was fined $225 plus court costs.
• M Bridget Smith pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs.
• Michael L Odell pleaded guilty to one count of physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Jesse M Long pleaded guilty to one count of assault and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 179 of which were suspended, and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Alana Norman pleaded guilty to one count of underage consumption and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 of which were suspended, and was fined $200 plus court costs.
• Nathan A Miller pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs, and ordered to pay $5,246.71 in restitution.
• Kristina A Spade pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of OVI, .17 or over.
• Michael Oluwaseun Ogunpolu pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid license and one count of speeding, and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Mitchell Cupp pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 29 of which were suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs.
• Nydia E Torres pleaded guilty to one count of physical control while under the influence, and was sentenced to three days in jail and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Joshua J Nuyen pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid license and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Kenneth M Byrd pleaded no contest to one count of speeding and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Anthony D Foit pleaded guilty to one count of assault and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 179 of which were suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs. Foit was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Taylor A Manning pleaded guilty to one count of physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
• Kyle I Santiago pleaded guilty to one count of unsafe vehicle and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Zebadiah W Wilson pleaded no contest to one count of operating without reasonable control and was fined $100 plus court costs.
In another case, Wilson pleaded no contest to one count of fictitious lending fail to surrender and one count of driving under suspension and was fined $225 plus court costs.
• Adam C Hamburg pleaded guilty to one count of driving in marked lanes and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Gregory B Rose Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension, one count of fictitious lending fail to surrender and one count of display of license plates, sticker or placard and was fined $275 plus court costs.
• James B Beavers pleaded guilty to one count of no driver’s license and was fined $175 plus court costs.
• Richard M Baumann pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trespass and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $50 plus court costs.
