ASHTABULA — Youth and women kicked off the first two days of the West Side Shootout as basketball players, young and older, competed intensely at the outdoor West Avenue courts and the Ashtabula County YMCA.
The youth division took to the courts on Thursday morning followed by the high school division and women’s competition on Friday morning. The weather got in the way on Friday as the competition had to move indoors when the rains hit.
A group of volunteers, led by Mike and Bill Osborne, officiated the event, kept score and the time clock.
The event continues today at the West Avenue courts with the men’s competition.
Many families take their vacations to return for the event that has been held July 4 weekend for decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.