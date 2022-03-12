Just when it starts to feel like spring outside, northeast Ohio residents will see the return of winter weather this weekend.
Forecasters say area residents will wake up this morning to two to four inches of new snow. Snow showers will continue until 10 a.m., with northwest winds of 13 to 17 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible, according to the NWS.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said his crews are ready.
“We’ve had snows in April and later, so we know this is a possibility here in northeast Ohio,” he said.”We still have our third shift on. ... We received more salt this week and we will be out when the time comes.”
Tonight, a chance of snow showers is predicted before 1 a.m. under mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 14 degrees. A northwest wind of 10 to 13 mph is expected. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent, according to the NWS.
Early Sunday, folks will be “springing forward” when it comes to time, but the weather won’t be spring-like until Monday afternoon.
There’s a slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Sunday, under mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 41, according to the NWS.
Then springtime temperatures return Monday afternoon with partly sunny skies and a high near 54 degrees, according to the NWS.
For the remainder of the week, partly sunny skies are expected with highs in the 50s and even the 60s on Thursday, according to the NWS.
“We are looking forward to the warmer weather next week and hopefully the higher temps hold for the rest of the season,” Timonere said. “We won’t be putting our equipment away any time soon.”
