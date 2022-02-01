Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.