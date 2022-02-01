Impending weather conditions could affect the delivery of subscribers' Thursday and Friday editions of the Star Beacon. Thank you for your understanding.
Weather has potential to disrupt Star Beacon deliveries
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Donna Arcaro, 71, passed away on February 1, 2022 at ACMC in Ashtabula. Service announcement and a place to leave condolences for the family can be found at www.czupfuneral.com.
Daniel R. McCoy, 79, passed away on January 31, 2022 at Carrington Park in Ashtabula. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon in a full obituary in the Star Beacon. www.czupfuneral.com
ASHTABULA [emdash] Wanda Bates-Rose, 78, passed away on January 30, 2022 at UH Geneva Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Czup Funeral Home, 1329 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, Ohio. www.czupfuneral.com
GENEVA [emdash] David Bogner, 68, passed 1/31/2022. Devoted husband of late Shirley Bogner; loving dad of the late Mark, and loving brother of Roberta (Howard) Martin, Charles (Susan) and Donald (Beth). Graveside burial TODAY, 11AM, Rome Center Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff investigating Ashtabula BOE member
- Two more recuse themselves from Gurto cases
- Allgood speaks out about abuse allegations
- Kingsville couple's Percheron horses star in Hallmark movie
- Conneaut High School graduate working on music album
- Grand Jury Indictments
- Ashtabula County Grand Jury indictments
- Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas filings
- Conneaut approves donation of parks
- Colebrook woman sentenced to prison for setting husband on fire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.