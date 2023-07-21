HARPERSFIELD — work is progressing on a years-long project to construct a water tower along Route 534.
The tower will be located along the east side of Route 534, adjacent to Alex Court, according to an environmental review of the project from the Ohio EPA.
The tower would serve the northern portion of Harpersfield Township and the southern portions of the city of Geneva, which includes approximately 500 customers and an average daily demand for water of 125,000 gallons, according to the report. That amount is expected to increase 80 percent in the next 20 years.
The project is in the running for federal funding, Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. The project is one of 50 that made the first cut for the funding, he said.
“That is tied in with the South River Road waterline project,” he said. “Both those projects, we continue to work to seek funding, and once we receive those additional funds and are successful, that will enable those projects to move forward.”
The goal is to secure additional funds for the project this year, he said.
Kozlowski said the county should hear back about whether or not the project will receive federal funds in September or October.
Kozlowski said the county’s system would eventually have capacity issues with all of the development that has happened in the area.
“There’s going to be a lot of need for that type of infrastructure, so that will serve the area for years to come,” he said.
A final design for the tower has not been settled on yet, Kozlowski said.
“When we go out for bid, we’re actually doing a couple renderings,” he said. “So we want to see what the cost estimates come back as, and then once we have those estimates, then we’ll solidify which design we want to go with.”
According to the Ohio EPA assessment, potential alternatives instead of constructing the water tower included taking no action, which would not have resolved the issue, and connecting to nearby water systems.
Connecting to the nearest county system, Coffee Creek, would require an additional 2.7 miles of water main, and would not resolve all of the issues, and the closest connection to another water system, the Lake County system, is 8.8 miles away and would add even more potential issues, according to the EPA analysis.
