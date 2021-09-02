ASHTABULA — Health officials lifted a bacteria contamination alert Wednesday for one of Ashtabula County’s beaches, but posted a high bacteria alert for another popular beach.
The Ohio Department of Health reports Walnut Beach on Lake Erie is no longer on Ohio’s contamination advisories list, but Lake Shore Park is now on the advisory list.
During the swimming season, the ODH tests the water weekly, with the most recent tests taken Tuesday, according to the ODH website.
E. coli can be caused by sewage overflows, geese and gull feces and failing home septic tanks. The bacteria can result in diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps, if digested.
Children, the elderly and people in ill health or weakened immune systems are advised not to swim.
Advisories are issued in Ohio when E. coli levels pass 235 colonies per 100 milliliters of water, in accordance with federal standards.
The ODH posts advisories but officials say all of the beaches and parks are open for the Labor Day weekend.
Lake Erie’s water temperature is 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Area residents can check for bacteria alerts and warnings for all of Ohio’s beaches at the Ohio Department of Health’s website: www.odh.ohio.gov/.
