ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Health officials lifted a bacteria contamination alert for two of Ashtabula County’s beaches.
The Ohio Department of Health reports Lake Shore Park and Conneaut Sandbar Beach, both on Lake Erie, are no longer on Ohio’s contamination advisories list.
As for Mother Nature, summertime temperatures have evaded Ashtabula County for the most part, with today being no exception. Showers and thunderstorms are expected, with highs in the low 60s, according to www.weather.com.
During the swimming season, the ODH tests the water weekly, with the most recent test taken Tuesday at the two parks, according to the ODH website.
E. coli can be caused by sewage overflows, geese and gull feces and failing home septic tanks. The bacteria can result in diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps, if digested.
Children, the elderly and people in ill health or weakened immune systems are advised not to swim.
The ODH posts advisories, but officials say all of the beaches are open.
Area residents can check for bacteria alerts and warnings for all of Ohio’s beaches at the Ohio Department of Health’s website: www.odh.ohio.gov/.
