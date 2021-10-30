The Ohio Department of Development and Ashtabula County Community Action Agency will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance.
The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from today through Sept. 30, 2022.
To apply for the program, clients are required to contact Ashtabula County Community Action Agency.
Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:
• Copies of their most recent water/wastewater bills;
• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;
• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members, and
• Proof of disability (if applicable).
For more information about the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, contact Ashtabula County Community Action Agency at 440-997-5957 Option No. 2. For contact information of your local Energy Assistance provider, call 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.
