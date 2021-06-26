GENEVA TOWNSHIP — A woman’s body was discovered Friday morning by employees at the Waste Management landfill on Tuttle Road.
The name of the woman, a 50-year-old white female, was not released to the public, pending further investigation and notifying next of kin, investigators said.
According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and investigators responded to reports of a body found in one of the company’s inbound loads.
“The body was dumped in a dumpster in North Royalton,” said Richard Mongell, Ashtabula County Coroner’s chief investigator. “She was killed in North Royalton and North Royalton police will be handling the case.”
All operations at the site were temporarily shut down, officials said.
Sheriff William Niemi said his department is treating it as a homicide.
The cause of death is yet to be determined by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Mongell said.
Niemi said the matter is under investigation and no other details are being released at this time.
Almost exactly a month ago, the body of an unidentified woman was found in Windsor Township after deputies received reports of a man walking naked in a field, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man told deputies he found a dead body under a bridge.
According to coroner’s investigators, Tiyanna Dept, 28, of Cleveland was later identified by fingerprints at the medical examiner’s office. She was only wearing a red bra when she was found and cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to the statement.
That investigation also is ongoing, according police.
