Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival fans had to deal with a couple of showers, but were favored with warm temperatures to check out a parade, car show, food vendors and of course the county’s 19 covered bridges.
Unseasonably warm weather provided ample opportunity for visitors to participate in a wide range of activities the last several weeks.
On Thursday afternoon, Breakwater Beach saw children playing in the sand, couples walking the beach and people lounging on park benches.
Boaters are also trying to get a few more trips on Lake Erie before removing their boats from marinas before temperatures drop and the snow begins to fly.
Photographers could also be seen taking pictures at the Harpersfield Covered Bridge throughout the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.