HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Warm weather and steelhead returning to spawn attracted numerous fishermen last weekend to the newly renovated dam at the Harpersfield Covered Bridge.
Steelhead, a fresh water rainbow trout introduced into the Great Lakes, can be sexed, said Laura Warner of Geneva, who’s been fishing since she was 5 years old, thanks to her father who taught her the ropes.
“The male has a protrusion on the tip of the lower lip,” she said, releasing the steelhead since she had already caught her limit of two.
About a half dozen fishermen preferred wearing their waders in the water close to the dam. With nets in hand, they captured fish that often get off the hook by twisting and jumping.
Steelhead attempted to jump up on the first part of the two-section dam, hitting the wall about two-thirds up and falling back into the water.
Steelhead, like salmon, can spawn in the fall or spring.
Season to season the fishermen’s clothes change, but the fishing continues unabated at the dam.
The state of Ohio designated the Grand River both wild and scenic river status in 1974. The river is free flowing for most of its length. The upper Grand or lowlands section has scenic river status and encompasses 33 miles of slow moving water. This upper section is surrounded by a broad flood plain which was formed by an ancient glacial lake. This area boasts wetlands, swamp forests and agricultural areas.
Below the Harpersfield dam the Grand River has wild river status for 23 miles to the railroad bridge south of Painesville. This area, know as the Grand River gorge, runs colder, cutting through ancient shale and siltstone beds forming high cliff banks and steep valleys. Densely forested with hardwoods and hemlocks, it is wild in nature.
Want to go? Grand River steelhead seekers can cast near the Harpersfield dam, along Harpersfield Road, just south off Route 307. Look for the Harpersfield Covered Bridge, which spans the Grand River.
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
