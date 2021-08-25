Walnut Beach under bacteria contamination advisory

ASHTABULA — A bacteria contamination advisory was issued Tuesday for Walnut Beach, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The advisory was issued due to high bacteria levels found in water samples analyzed by the state, according to the ODH website.
An advisory is posted when “the level of bad bacteria in the water has reached unsafe levels and could make you sick,” according to the site.
In such cases the state health department advises children, the elderly and those in ill health not to swim. No one is prohibited from using the beach, however.
Walnut Beach is the only public beach in Ashtabula County under an advisory at this time.
Twenty-five beaches across Ohio were under advisories as of Tuesday, according to the ODH.
Health officials said the advisories usually follow a period of wet and stormy weather. Heavy rain can wash bacteria into the lake via runoff, while strong winds can churn up contaminates in the lake water.
Problems can occur when a swimmer ingests contaminated lake water. Stomach aches, ear aches and nausea and vomiting can result, according to the ODH.
The state checks water quality at beaches on a regular basis between late May and late August, according to the ODH website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.