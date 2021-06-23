ASHTABULA — The restrooms at Walnut Beach were a hot topic at Monday night’s virtual pre-council meeting.
“People are coming to our beach and leaving because of a lack of restrooms,” Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines said. “If we want to be a tourist attraction, we must have the restrooms open.”
City Manager Jim Timonere said the restrooms are only open when the concession stand is open — from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except during bad weather.
Haines said she was painting railings at the beach over the weekend and the concessionaire was not there Saturday or Sunday.
Timonere said that in the past, when the restrooms are open at all hours, he’s had to deal with vandalism.
“We’ve already had one break-in,” he said. “But I will open them up and see how it goes.”
Ward 4 Council person Octavia Harris suggested asking officials with the Youth Opportunities program about having teens from the program help keep the restrooms clean.
Haines said Walnut Beach is the city’s gem, a little slice of paradise in Ashtabula, and yet, there are weeds growing out of the concession stand.
“We only have one chance to make a first impression,” she said. “As city council members, I ask you to take a walk to Walnut Beach and see what the experience is like. It’s worth the trip.”
Haines said she saw people leaving the beach because the restrooms were closed.
Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio said she agrees with Haines.
“If the restrooms aren’t open, visitors will go to Geneva or Conneaut and take their money with them,” she said.
The Parks and Recreation Board works to improve parks and Walnut Beach. This Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to noon, the city is looking for volunteers to help paint railings, Haines said. Interested persons can just show up and be ready to paint, she said.
In the May primary, Ashtabula city voters approved the renewal of a 1.5-mill, five-year parks and recreation levy. The levy raises $288,000 annually to maintain the city’s 11 parks.
The levy was first passed in 2016. Funds from the levy have been used for capital improvements at Walnut Beach, including a new parking lot, a new roof on the concession stand and a 75-foot extension of the boardwalk.
The park is open Memorial Day through Labor Day.
