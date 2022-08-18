ASHTABULA — Walnut Beach Park soon will boast a new overhead sign.
City Council approved a $23,700 agreement with Agile Sign and Lighting Maintenance of Eastlake to manufacture and install the sign at Walnut Beach Park.
City Manager Jim Timonere thanked the Morrison Foundation for paying for the sign.
City Council also accepted the resignation of Clerk of Council Stacy Senskey, who cited circumstances in her life which are vastly different now than when she accepted the position three years ago.
She's on leave now and Aug. 26, is her official last day with the city, according to her resignation letter.
"We wish her well and council sends her our best," Council President John Roskovics said. "We appreciate her time with us and thank her for her work and efforts on behalf of the council."
Council also hired a part-time clerk, Phyllis Dunlap, on a week-by-week basis. Dunlap serves as Geneva's part-time clerk.
"With our meetings being opposite weeks she feels she will be able to help us," Roskovics said.
In other business:
• Council adopted a resolution honoring the Ashtabula Elks No. 208 on its 130th anniversary.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the upgrade of the traffic signal at Main Avenue and West 48th Street/Collins Boulevard.
• Timonere announced cameras have been installed at the Public Works Department. The cameras came about after people illegally dumped garbage in front of the gates when the department was closed.
• City Council approved an ordinance with Mtech of Cleveland for new $84,000 sewer camera.
• Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines DiGiacomo complimented the recent refurbishing of the former Sardi's building at 5000 Main Ave., Ashtabula.
The concrete and steel building now offers 10,000-square-feet of space, ready for commercial space.
Improvements included a new roof, fresh paint and new exterior LED lighting.
"It looks awesome at night," she said.
Council's next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 due to the Labor Day holiday.
