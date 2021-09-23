ASHTABULA — There’s a new place to take a selfie photo in the Ashtabula Harbor.
Local artist, Ryan Humphrey, took an old row boat that someone was giving away and fixed it up and painted it with the words, “Walnut Beach” and “Ashtabula, Ohio.”
“He did a sketch of what it could be and we met him on the beach to determine the placement,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “We loved his idea. We then brought the project to our Park Board for approval and everyone was on board.”
The row boat now dons a fresh coat of red, white and blue paint and sits on the sand just west of the boardwalk.
“Ryan [Humphrey] is extremely talented and I do appreciate his generosity and creativity bringing this form of art to Walnut Beach,” Timonere said. “It will be a great place to grab a picture for kids and adults alike. We all hope it is enjoyed by our residents and visitors alike.”
In April 2019, Humphrey presented City Council with his vision for Walnut Beach, which included “cool new signage,” he said.
The vision is part of Humphrey’s overall plan to provide an economic boost to the historic Ashtabula Harbor by encouraging visitors to spend more than a day or two in the area.
Later that same year, Humphrey designed the Lift Bridge Community Association’s “Ashtabula” script sign on the riverfront off Bridge Street. The brass sign was funded by America’s Main Streets $25,000 contest winnings and the Robert S. Morrison Foundation.
Humphrey said he realizes all of his plans can’t come to fruition immediately, but looking 15 to 20 years in the future, he sees how a few changes could alter the culture of Walnut Beach and make it a true destination.
