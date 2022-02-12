ASHTABULA — The Nature Conservancy in Ohio (TNC) and the city of Ashtabula recently wrapped up a three-year project to restore beach and dune habitat at Walnut Beach Park.
With funding made possible through the Ohio Environmental Protect Agency, parts of the 28-acre park now boast a more natural setting, similar to what once dominated parts of the Lake Erie coastline.
The multi-year effort involved removing a former asphalt parking lot and planting native vegetation. This was done to improve the natural dune at the park.
The dune supports several rare-to-Ohio plant species including beachgrass, beach pea, sea rocket and seaside spurge, and which can only be found in a few places along Lake Erie.
“Native grasses that capture wind-swept sands form a collection of dunes on site that will attract a host of different bird species and help prevent shoreline erosion along the coast,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “In addition to its intrinsic conservation value, we hope visitors to the park enjoy bird watching and other recreational activities this project makes possible.”
More than 3,000 native plants, trees and shrubs were planted to reestablish the park’s native plants. Included in the plantings were switchgrass, a native prairie grass and prominent species in Ohio’s coastal dune systems that helps stabilize the sandy soils and provides excellent habitat for birds and other wildlife.
Showy butterfly weed and New England Aster also were planted, as well as several species of willow trees and shrubs, such as the Redosier Dogwood, whose deep red branches provide a stark and colorful contrast during the winter months.
“The revitalization of the park has been a collaboration of many, including a diverse and committed group of residents, civic and economic leaders, and other community stakeholders that want to see the full potential of Walnut Beach realized,” said Marcel Weigand, TNC conservation coordinator. “We were pleased to partner with the city of Ashtabula on this worthwhile restoration effort, and we look forward to the benefits it will provide people and nature for years to come.”
