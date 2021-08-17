ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP – The next time Ashtabula residents go shopping, they will notice a newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 3551 N. Ridge Road E.
The remodeling project includes several department transformations and the expansion of innovations geared to help customers save time. The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nearly every department in this store was refreshed in one way or another and our customers will immediately notice the exciting updates when they walk through the door,” said Store Manager Brennan Faulkner. “While the renovations offer a fresh new look, our customers tell us how the latest innovations are major time savers and make shopping easier.”
Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:
• State-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays that allow customers to test out electronics before purchasing
• Updated bathrooms with modern fixtures
• New signage, lighting and flooring
• New shelving and lower fixtures for improved store flow
• Increased number of products in home, pets, sporting goods and hardware
