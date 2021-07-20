ASHTABULA — Join Ashtabula County Medical Center physician Victoria Li, for Walk with a Doc on Thursday at Lake Shore Park.
The walk starts at 4 p.m. at the main pavilion with a discussion focusing on the benefits of a whole foods plant-based diet, which has proven to help control or reverse chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and autoimmune diseases.
Dr. Li, who completed a plant-based nutrition course from Cornell University, will explain what a whole food, plant-based diet includes and answer other questions, such as:
• When you say whole food, how do I prepare them?
• Can I cook my food in oils or broth?
• What should I use as a natural sweetener?
• Will I get enough vitamins and minerals on a plant-based diet?
• Can I still eat cake and sweets?
“We want to consume our food in most natural forms with as little processing as possible to get the most nutritional value from them,” Li said. “The beauty of a whole food, plant-based diet is you can start eating it today. No matter where you are in your journey, follow Michael Pollan’s seven words manifesto: ‘Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.’”
Premiere Fitness’ monthly, one-hour Walk with a Doc events are free and an opportunity to interact with ACMC physicians, advanced practice providers and other clinical caregivers.
Walkers can take advantage of the time to get exercise and learn important information to improve their help. Li also will take time to answer any questions about a plant-based nutrition during the walk at Lake Shore Park. If bad weather cancels Thursday’s Walk with a Doc, the rain date is July 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.