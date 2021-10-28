NORTH KINGSVILLE — On Tuesday, voters will decide whether or not a one mill, five-year police levy will be replaced.
North Kingsville Police Chief Shannon Krenisky said funds from the levy are used for pretty much everything in the department, including vehicles, equipment and payroll for the officers.
Replacing the levy would generate more money for the department, Krenisky said.
This is the only levy the police department has, and it is very important, Krenisky said. The levy allows the police department to provide 24/7 coverage to the village, he said.
Krenisky said he appreciates the support from village voters.
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $35 per year. The levy was last renewed in November, 2016, 960 votes in favor to 433 against, according to Ashtabula County Board of Elections records. The levy was also renewed in 2012. Replacement of the levy will bring the amount of money it collects up to current real estate values, from where they are currently.
If the levy replacement passes, it would generate $63,600 per year for the police department, according to the Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office. Currently, the levy generates $42,300 per year.
This year’s general election will take place on Nov. 2. Early voting is available at the Ashtabula County Board of Elections office every day between now and election day.
The Board of Elections office is scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The office will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. The deadline for early in-person voting at the Board of Elections is 2 p.m. on Nov. 1.
