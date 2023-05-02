CONNEAUT — Voters rejected a new, two-mill permanent improvement levy in Tuesday’s primary election.
According to preliminary results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections, 601 votes were cast against the levy, to 406 in favor.
When the first batch of votes were counted on Tuesday night, the levy was failing, 40 votes against to 37 votes in favor.
Superintendent Lori Riley said she is disappointed.
“The community has supported our levies in the past,” she said. “I think we need to do a better job educating, because this is something a little bit different. So should the board decide to go forward in November, we’ll definitely need to do a better job educating, because we were trying to save the community money, overall.”
At the end of this year, a one-mill bond issue and a .5-mill permanent improvement levy that were both approved when new schools were constructed in the district will expire.
When the school board put forward the proposal in January, board member Chris Brecht said the levy would replace three mills that is currently being payed by district residents with two mills, reducing the amount district residents are paying while still providing the district with enough money to properly maintain the schools.
School officials said at the time that, if the new levy were to be approved, the board would cancel the remaining collections of the 1.5-mill PI levy.
Funds from permanent improvement levies can only be spent on projects with life-spans of five years or more.
“The board and [District Treasurer] Jackie Miranda and I have, for the past seven years, tried to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and we were doing that with approach to this levy,” Riley said. “I think we just need to do a better job of educating the community with what we were trying to do.”
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $70 per year. The levy was expected to generate $443,000 per year for the district.
“I’m sure there’ll be discussion by the board as to what the next steps are,” Riley said. “The buildings are aging and we need the levy money to continue to make permanent improvements, so we’ll regroup with the board and see what their next steps are.
“It’s disappointing, but we continue to feel the support of the community, and we continue to be appreciative of how they work in conjunction with the schools, so we’ll see what next steps are.”
