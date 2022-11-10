Conneaut voters rejected a two-mill increase in the city’s paving levy on Tuesday night.
The 4.75 mill, five year levy was a replacement and increase of the city’s existing 2.75 mill levy.
According to preliminary results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections, 1,678 people voted against the levy, to 1,491 who voted in favor, a margin of 187 votes.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the city has two more opportunities to put the resolution before voters, but city council will have to discuss what they want to do.
“It is disappointing especially, after all our discussions about additional needs on roads,” Hockaday said.
The city’s roads, both paved and gravel, have been a frequent topic of discussion at council meetings this year.
The city has 234 miles of paved residential streets, Hockaday said previously.
The current levy generates around $500,000 per year, and the new levy would have generated $964,000 per year, and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $166.25 per year.
The new levy would have almost doubled the amount of funds the city receives from the current levy because it would have also included new property valuations, Hockaday said previously.
In the spring, residents on the city’s gravel roads spoke at a council meeting regarding the condition of the roads. Gravel roads in the city were in poor condition this spring, causing issues for residents. The discussions at the meeting led to a series of public works committee meetings that included council members and city residents. Those meetings included discussions around an increase in the city’s paving levy.
Councilman Terry Moisio, the chair of the city’s public works committee, said the voters have spoken.
“We’ll re-evaluate this, and we’ll have another public works committee meeting in the near future to discuss plans moving forward for the improvement of the city of Conneaut’s roadways,” he said.
Moisio said he would like to get more public input on what Conneaut voters would like to see from a paving levy in the future, to move it forward. Property tax increases are not popular right now, he said.
“We’ll come up with some sort of plan to move forward, see what we can do to help the community as a whole with our road issues,” Moisio said. “I think we need more input. It’s all about the voters, this is their decision, what they want to see and do.”
