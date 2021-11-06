Voters took to the polls throughout Ashtabula County on Tuesday to decide a variety of issues, candidates and an increase of the county sales tax.
Just before 8 p.m. cars from all corners of the county began bringing election results to the board in Jefferson. After they were delivered to the staff, the counting began and was complete before 10 p.m.
While there is a brief respite for the board, preparations for the spring primary will be in full gear in the very near future.
