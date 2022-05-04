JEFFERSON — Voters on Tuesday soundly approved Ashtabula County Children Services renewal of a 1.75-mill levy.
The vote was 8,228 for the levy, and 5,210 against, according to the preliminary results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
“Thank goodness! We are very relieved,” said Tania Burnett, executive director of Children Services. “It says a lot about our community that they continue to pass this levy.”
The renewal levy is estimated to bring in $3.1 million and will cost the homeowner of a $100,000 home about $55 a year, according to County Auditor David Thomas.
The Children Services Board counts on the support of two levies, a 1.75-mill levy and a .5-mill levy, he said. The larger of the two levies was on Tuesday’s ballot.
Thomas recommended renewing the levy.
“It is clear that Children Services’ operational levy is a necessary funding stream for the department and without it Children Services would not be able to operate at current levels,” he said.
“Our 1.75-mill operation levy is the majority of our local revenue, estimated at just over $3 million yearly and without it, we would operate at a deficit and have to severely lower services to the most vulnerable,” Burnett said.
Federal and state grant dollars may be decreasing in coming years with changes in program funding requirements for the costly services provided to high-needs children, she said.
Anticipated revenue in 2022 for Children Services is nearly $9 million. The three main streams of funds are federal dollars at $2.8 million, state dollars coming in around $2.3 million and local property tax dollars at roughly $4 million.
“We rely tremendously on the support of our local community to fund the essential services we provide community kids,” Burnett said.
The mission of the Ashtabula County Children Services Board is to ensure that children at risk of abuse or neglect are protected and nurtured within a family and with the support of the community.
The board is responsible for investigating allegations of child abuse and neglect, assessing child safety and providing care for children who cannot safely remain in their own homes. In order to meet these responsibilities and fulfill our mission, they are always in need of families who are willing to open their homes to care for the children who need them through the foster/adoption program.
Ashtabula County Children Services office is at 3914 C Court in Ashtabula Township.
