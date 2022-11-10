ASHTABULA — Voters approved a 10-year, 1.25-mill replacement levy on Tuesday, once again supporting the Ashtabula County District Library.
Votes for the levy totaled 7,876, and 6,618 against, according to unofficial results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
Library Director Penny Neubauer said she’s filled with gratitude for the support.
“From the significant financial donations for advertising the levy from members of our Board of Trustees and the extra giving of their time, to the patrons who stopped in to ask for a sign for their yard or simply wished us well, your enthusiastic support has not gone unnoticed,” she said. “To the amazing ACDL staff members across our library system, thank you for advocating for our libraries each and every day as you provide above-and-beyond customer service at each patron interaction, whether in-person, over the phone, or virtually. You are the reason we excel at what we do.”
Neubauer especially thanked the voters “for going to the polls and making your voices heard. Your ongoing support is vital to our ability to continue the important work that we do in providing the social infrastructure necessary for a healthy, thriving community.”
The levy, which generates 38 percent of the library district’s revenue, will be used to sustain funding for new library materials, Bookmobile and home delivery services, free notary services, free library programs and free meeting spaces.
The library offers a collection of genealogy and local history material for Ashtabula County. The collection also contains historical and genealogical information for surrounding areas, especially Trumbull, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Portage, Lake, Licking, and Lorain counties in Ohio.
Other areas on the migratory path from New England to the Western Reserve (New York to Pennsylvania) are included, as well.
The library’s history begins in 1813, when the Ashtabula Public Library began as a subscription library association.
In 1910, a permanent site for the Geneva Free Public Library was secured and financial support from Andrew Carnegie and the Platt R. Spencer Memorial Association.
In 1955, the Geneva Public Library joined the Ashtabula Public Library in creating the Ashtabula County District Library system.
A county bookmobile was put into service in 1958, a home delivery van added in 2017.
