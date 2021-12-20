ASHTABULA — Heading into the final week of the Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army is in critical need of volunteers.
The Salvation Army is asking Ashtabula County residents for their continued support, said Major Cindy-Lou Drummond, divisional commander of the Salvation Army of Northeast Ohio.
“Help us ring the bell to keep food pantries open and hot meals served to our local neighbors in need,” she said. “The Red Kettles fund these essential programs that support hundreds of thousands of Ohioans each year.”
Volunteers are vital to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Every two hours that a volunteer stands at a Red Kettle, the Salvation Army can provide 104 meals to local neighbors in need.
“The Salvation Army is always in need of volunteers to come out to their favorite retail location to ring the bell for a few hours,” Drummond said. “There is a quick and easy way to sign up for volunteering. Visit SAVolunteer.org to select a date, time and location that works in your schedule.”
The Salvation Army Red Kettles have been in use since 1891 to assist those in need and is one of the longest-running and most recognizable campaigns.
The Salvation Army will continue offering Apple Pay/Google Pay at the kettle stands nationwide. New for 2021, donors will also be able to give via PayPal and Venmo at the kettles simply by a “bump” or a scan of the QR code.
“Expanding the contactless giving options at the kettles is a blessing,” she said. “With less cash being carried, adding Venmo and PayPal will help us engage more individuals this holiday season.”
Individuals can also donate from the comfort and safety of their homes by giving to a virtual red kettle at SalvationArmyOhio.org.
To volunteer to stand at a kettle, visit SAVolunteer.org. To assist The Salvation Army in Northeast and Northwest Ohio in serving families this holiday season or for more information, call 216-861-8185 or visit www.SalvationArmyOhio.org.
