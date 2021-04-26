ASHTABULA — An estimated 60 people volunteered their time on Saturday to clean up numerous areas throughout the city in support of Earth Day that was first celebrated on April 22, 1970.
Sal Jackson, of the Impact Initiative, has been leading clean-up efforts in the city for many years and was happy with the turnout and work accomplished.
People joined forces to clean up Ann Avenue and streets connecting to it, West Avenue, the Michigan Avenue area near Chromaflo and the area near the intersection of 58th Street and Samuel Avenue.
Jackson said the worker recruitment occurred on Facebook and through the relationships of the Impact Initiative. Many volunteers gathered at Presidential Park for refreshments after the work was done.
Joseph Dibell, 18, just decided he wanted to help improve his city.
“I enjoy the cleaning up of Ashtabula. It is good to be part of helping a city you have lived almost your whole live in,” he said.
The Kiwanis Club of Ashtabula also coordinated a clean-up effort on Griswold Road and Ohio Avenue Extension, said coordinator Kevin Grippi.
“I saw it in the paper and thought I would come,” said Bill Sespico who was picking up trash along Ohio Avenue Extension on Saturday morning.
“We are cleaning up a lot of garbage,” Grippi said. He said some students from St. John School assisted in the work.
Tonya Amato and Ashtabula Municipal Court Judge Laura DiGiacomo participated in the event representing the Lions Club of Ashtabula.
“We are a service organization,” DiGiacomo said.
Molded Fiberglass assisted in the operation providing food for workers.
“Most of our people [workers] live with a couple of miles of here so we are going to do everything we can to support Ashtabula,” said company representative Andy Juhola.
