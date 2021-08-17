CONNEAUT — D-Day Conneaut is seeking volunteers to help set up, tear down, and do various tasks at the event this week.
The D-Day re-enactment will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-21, but will have a different form from previous years.
Attendance will be limited to five thousand people per day, with free tickets available in advance. Additionally, the schedule for every day will be mostly the same, with each day having a few unique events. The main draw of the event, the re-enactment of the Normandy invasion, will take place all three days, instead of solely on Saturday afternoon.
Lori McLaughlin, D-Day’s Chief Operations Officer, said tickets are sold out for Friday and Saturday, and a few are left for Thursday.
She said the event could use additional volunteers for every area.
Carrying donation buckets for a few hours is very helpful, McLaughlin said. Accommodations can be made for families to volunteer together, she said.
Set-up for the event starts today, Aug. 14, and clean-up after the event will continue until Monday, Aug. 23, McLaughlin said. “It’s easier tearing down, it’s harder setting up,” she said.
McLaughlin said people wishing to volunteer during the event should reach out to pre-register, and those that do can then be assigned to opportunities that line up with what they are interested in. McLaughlin encouraged people to pre-register as a volunteer so they can quickly get into the event.
People wishing to volunteer can call McLaughlin’s cell phone, at (440) 812-2501, she said. Potential volunteers can also email Ddayohio1944@yahoo.com, D-Day CEO Betsy Bashore said.
