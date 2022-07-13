JEFFERSON — The Holstein Club is searching for the cream of the crop — individuals, families, groups and organizations to volunteer their time in the Holstein Club Dairy Bar during the Ashtabula County Fair.
The fair will be held Aug. 9-14 at the fairgrounds in Jefferson.
Volunteers will be asked to work in three hour increments. Shifts begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11 p.m., every night except Aug. 14, when the bar is open until 10 p.m.
Volunteers will receive a free day pass for entry into the fair.
Please feel free to get a group of friends or family together and all work the same shift to make volunteering fun, while providing fair-goers with delicious milkshakes, ice cream and cheese sandwiches.
If interested, call or text Mandy Orahood at 440-812-6709 or email ashtabulacountyholsteinclub@gmail.com.
