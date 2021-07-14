CONNEAUT — There will be open meetings at 9 a.m. July 24 and 31 for any volunteers willing to help with this year’s D-Day Conneaut reenactment.
The meetings will be at the D-Day administration building at 283 Buffalo St. (behind McDonald’s).
Various tasks of all skill levels are needed to help pre-event, starting Aug.15 through 23. Any day of help would be appreciated. Groups are welcome. For more information contact Lori McLaughlin at 440-812-2501.
