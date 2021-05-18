ASHTABULA — Flower boxes returned to Bridge Street on Monday morning as more than 20 volunteers put up the arrangements along the street signifying the start of the summer season.
The Lift Bridge Community Association sponsored the event to clean up the Harbor in preparation for the summer season.
“I start Jan. 1,” said ALBA Beautification Chairwoman Judy Campbell of the planning needed to make the effort a reality.
“We start planning for the fall tomorrow,” she said.
Campbell said there were about 100 plants to be placed and distributed throughout the Harbor.
Tim Adkins waters the plants regularly to keep them alive and well, Campbell said.
“We want Ashtabula County to shine,” Campbell said.
She said many people come to Bridge Street after weddings and graduations to take pictures with the flowers.
Gayle Michel, a LBCA board member, volunteered her time and said she wanted to keep the area clean and green.
Alex and Alyssa Ennis also spent time cleaning on Bridge Street.
“We just want to help out,” Alyssa said.
“It went just fabulous,” Campbell said as the operation was beginning to wind down.
