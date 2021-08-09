ASHTABULA — Volunteers added splashes of color to three crosswalks on Main Avenue on Sunday morning, with images of water, fish and animals.
The three crosswalks, between West 44th and 48th streets, were recently painted black by the city. Then, on Sunday morning, volunteers painted swirls of water onto the crosswalks. They then added fish, insects and amphibians to complete the transformation.
Nancy Nelson-Brotz, who was in charge of the event, said the design was inspired by Lake Erie and the Ashtabula River.
“We’re doing the water first ... and then we will be adding local indigenous fish and some dragonflies and salamanders that will be highlighted as part of the crosswalk,” she said.
“We just want to, especially after the pandemic, involve the community in art projects,” Nelson-Brotz said. “We can do this outside. It’s safer for everyone to be involved.”
The event was delayed due to weather twice.
“I was going to cry if it rained today,” Nelson-Brotz said. “Honesty, I think I would have come out here and painted anyhow [if it rained].”
Nelson-Brotz said she hopes the designs will hold up for a year. She thanked the city for painting the crosswalks black before the event. Volunteers used traffic paint for the work.
The city donated some paint for the project, Nelson-Brotz said.
Ashtabula Arts Center Executive Director Meeghan Humphrey said Dominion East Ohio also provided grant funds for the project.
Councilperson Jane Haines said she participated in the event because she loves art.
“I think any time you bring community and art together, it’s a great combination,” Haines said.
There have been issues with vehicles stopping for people in crosswalks, and the artwork will hopefully make motorists slow down and stop, she said.
“I think it just makes the downtown more colorful and more beautiful,” Haines said.
Humphrey said she was thrilled to be able to do this event, and hopes to be able to do more things like it in the future.
Near the end of the event, Nelson-Brotz said she was pleased at the number of people who attended, and how well the plan went.
“I think it’s awesome,” she said.
