Volpi's trial set for July 13

JEFFERSON — The trial for an Ashtabula man accused of sexual activity with underage girls is scheduled for July 13.
Thomas L. Volpi, 64, sole shareholder of Reese’s Meat and Deli, 2316 Lake Ave., is charged with 12 counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; 11 counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony; nine counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of furnishing alcohol to underage persons, each a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.
Last fall, Volpi rejected a plea negotiation from prosecutors in which he could have pled to seven of the 39 counts against him, former Ashtabula County Prosecutor Cecilia Cooper said.
County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris will preside over the July 13 trial, which was delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volpi was arrested Aug. 14, 2019 after a grand jury issued a 39-count indictment, charging he furnished alcohol, raped and sexually assaulted two teenaged girls, according to the indictment.
According to the indictment, Volpi engaged in acts of sexual assault with a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.
The incidents are alleged to have occurred July 5-6, 2019 at Volpi’s Ashtabula home and his catering business.
Volpi was released from jail after posting a $200,000 cash or surety bond shortly after his arraignment.
According to stipulations in the bond, Volpi is to have no contact with the alleged victims or any other juveniles, submit to a HIV test and wear a GPS tracking device.
Volpi has hired Cleveland attorneys, Mark R. DeVan and William Livingston, to represent him.
Volpi’s 25-year-old co-defendant, Tiara Babbitt, of Ashtabula, is accused of having sexual conduct with a then 15-year-old involved in Volpi’s case. She is out of jail on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. As a stipulation to the bond, she’s not allowed to have contact with the victim and must check in with the probation department. A status hearing on her case is slated for today.
The Ashtabula Police Department and Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the case and executed several search warrants at Volpi’s residence and business.
