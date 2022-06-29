JEFFERSON — A jury on Wednesday found Ashtabula resident Thomas L. Volpi guilty of rape and child sex crimes.
The guilty verdicts were for one count of rape, five counts of sexual battery and five counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor. He will be sentenced at a later date by Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris.
Now 65 years old, Volpi faces up to 61 years in prison, County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said.
Volpi was arrested Aug. 14, 2019, and charged with 12 counts of rape, 11 counts of sexual battery, five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, nine counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of furnishing alcohol to underage persons. The two counts of furnishing alcohol to underage persons, both misdemeanors, were dismissed prior to the trial at the prosecutor’s request.
After five days of often sexually explicit testimony, videos, photographs and about a dozen witnesses, the jury of seven men and five women took just five hours to find Volpi guilty of a total of 11 crimes.
“Although we are satisfied with the verdict, we did not receive guilty verdicts on all counts, I feel there are sufficient counts for Mr. Volpi to be sentenced for the remainder of his natural life in prison,” O’Toole said. “We will seek the maximum penalties allowed by law.”
Volpi was 62 and his victims were 15 and 17 years old on July 5-6, 2019, when the crimes were committed at his home and former meat market and catering business in Ashtabula.
According to the indictment, Volpi engaged in at least 14 different acts of sexual assault involving the teens.
“Thanks to the jury for their deliberations and my team, Dawn Cantalamessa and Matt Ameer, as well as the sexual response team, including law enforcement, for their hard work in bringing the defendant to justice,” O’Toole said. “Thanks to the victims for standing up for the truth and coming forward.”
Volpi showed no emotion as the verdicts were read, but his daughters cried in the back of the courtroom.
After Harris revoked his bond, Volpi removed his suit jacket and put his hands behind his back, allowing a sheriff’s deputy to handcuff him and lead him out of the courtroom.
Harris said he expects Volpi to be sentenced in late August or September — after he receives the results of a pre-sentence investigation. Volpi will be held in the Ashtabula County jail until he is sentenced.
