Viva Las Vegas!
I have wonderful news to share this week with my faithful readers — Handsome Son and Lovely Daughter-in-law are moving from Copenhagen to Las Vegas this summer.
Woohoo!
My son will be a tenured professor of rhetorical and communication studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
The happy couple has lived abroad for the past 10 years: Hong Kong, New Zealand and Denmark. After all that, having them in Las Vegas will seem like they’re right next door.
I’m so happy they’re moving back to the United States, especially given the world situation right now.
Of course, this means I’m planning a Las Vegas vacation this fall after they get settled in.
They have told me they will find a house with a mother-in-law suite, or spilt-bedroom plan so I can have my own room and bathroom when I visit. (I wonder what they’re insinuating — haha!)
I’m packing elastic-waist pants in anticipation of the casinos’ buffets, and lots of suntan lotion because I plan to enjoy the sunshine and lounge beside the swimming pool. (Don’t tell my dermatologist!)
You can bet on seeing a vacation photo of me and an Elvis impersonator, as well.
And, just think, Hubby and I can renew our vows in a chapel with Elvis, or even Capt. Kirk, officiating!
Basically, there’s something for everyone.
Sis wants to go along so she can see her favorite nephew and go to Donnie Osmond’s Las Vegas show — not necessarily in that order.
But, faithful readers, I’ve saved the best news for last.
The doctors have finished checking me over and they did not find cancer anywhere else. It did not start somewhere else or spread to somewhere else.
Happy day! Answered prayers!
Happy Easter!
I’m so happy I could hop down the bunny trail with Peter Cottontail, but I would probably fall and break my ankle!
Staff writer Shelley Terry thanks faithful readers for their continued prayers, cards and kind words throughout the past four months. You can contact her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
