PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Nestled amidst the picturesque countryside off Seven Hills Road, Log Cabin Days takes visitors on a journey into the past, celebrating pioneer heritage.
The two-day, annual event drew enthusiasts from far and wide Saturday to experience a weekend filled with history, entertainment, crafts, food and a celebration of community.
The festival showcases bean soup cooked in copper kettles over an open fire, overseen by Courtney and John Johnson of Dorset.
“She’s the chef and I’m in charge of the fire,” Johnson said. “We start at 7 a.m. and cook all day.”
Courtney Johnson said she uses white navy beans, carrots, celery, onion, ham hocks, ham and salt and pepper to make the delicious soup.
“We expect to sell 500 cups of soup over the weekend,” she said.
Historical Society volunteer Dan Hill was in charge of picking up the pies — about 150 of them to serve visitors with a sweet tooth.
Like many of the volunteers, Tanya Kidd of Pierpont donned a colonial time period dress while serving food to hungry visitors — something she’s done since she was 13.
The menu included sausage patty sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, cornbread, hot dogs and more.
Dorset residents Ben and Henry Johnson, ages 13 and 10 respectively, husked corn to be cooked over an open campfire.
One of the highlights of Log Cabin Days is the tours of the meticulously restored Blakeslee log cabin, boasting its own story and period-specific details. It provides a glimpse into the hardships and joys of pioneer life.
The cabin turned 213 this year and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It has been an Ashtabula County Historical Society property since 1989, when society volunteers began restoring it.
Members of the Ashtabula County Historical Society were on hand to share fascinating tales.
Outside the cabin on the porch, Madison resident Virginia Rosencrans demonstrated spinning wool from one of her alpacas, while Patricia Sarell of North Kingsville taught others the skill of quilting. Several colorful quilts were on sale, as well.
In addition to the historical aspect, Log Cabin Days offered an array of interactive experiences. Visitors could try their hand at traditional crafts like woodcarving, blacksmithing or herb gardening, allowing guests to connect with their inner pioneer spirit and learn the artistry of the past.
Terrie Schultz and Bob Golden shared a tent showcasing their wood burning and carving talents. Schultz is a 20-year veteran of the festival.
Ellianna and Grace Smith of Ashtabula took a horse-drawn wagon ride, courtesy of Ralph Rice and his Suffolk horses, Amee and Abby.
Ralph and his wife, Connie, raise the horses at Riceland Meadows in Jefferson.
“They’re the only horses bred specifically for farm work,” Ralph Rice said.
For those seeking lively entertainment, the festival featured live music, showcasing a variety of genres from bluegrass to folk. Toe-tapping melodies filled the air.
Volunteers from Youth Opportunities directed traffic, including Micah Colbert, 17, of Ashtabula.
“I help with parking and answer any questions,” he said. “I enjoy volunteering for events.”
Log Cabin Days not only celebrates history but also fosters a strong community spirit, Hill said.
“Volunteers and local organizations come together to make the event a success,” he said. “The Ashtabula County Historical Society can always use more volunteers.”
