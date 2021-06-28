BY SHELLEY TERRY
ASHTABULA — Independent We Stand named Bridge Street the winner of “America’s Main Streets” contest in June 2018, and city officials say there are good reasons why.
The historic Ashtabula Harbor boasts nearby Walnut Beach, marinas and boat clubs, several museums, unique shops and plenty of great places to eat and drink.
With the formation of the Lift Bridge Community in 2008, a small group of interested citizens developed a mission to promote and develop the Ashtabula Harbor into a major tourist destination and a strategic plan to accomplish the mission.
Thanks to the revitalization of the area, several historical buildings have been eligible for state grants worth more than $100,000 for rehabilitation and preservation efforts.
Today, every building on the eastern end of the street is in use and, in the near future a boutique-style hotel with a rooftop wine bar will be built on Goodwill Drive, just a stone’s throw from Bridge Street.
“We have so many wonderful attractions in the Harbor that are enjoyed by tourists and locals alike,” said Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV.
Flowers adorn the street in spring, summer and fall, crosswalks are painted, Goodwill and Hulbert drives boast new bricks, a spacious parking lot is open, historical buildings don plaques and shopkeepers do all they can to keep the street tidy. In a few blocks, visitors can go from strolling through the commercial corridor and watching the lift bridge raise and lower every half hour to catching some sun at Walnut Beach on Lake Erie.
Warm weather visitors will find that Bridge Street boasts several highly rated restaurants, including Rennicks Meat Market, Bascule Bridge Grille, Halcyon, Fitzgerald’s Wine Bar and Briquettes Smokehouse, among others.
There’s a chocolate shop, a coffee shop, a new ice cream parlor and a specialty popcorn shop ready for customers to sample and enjoy. On Sundays, visitors can peruse a farmer’s market.
Come the weekend, visitors can hear authentic 19th century ghost stories by joining the Eerie Harbor Ghost Walk — the only tour of its kind in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
The tours, featuring a costumed storyteller, are scheduled for Friday nights (with Saturday as the rain date). Groups will gather outside the Harbor Perk, 1003 Bridge St., at 6:30 p.m. and set off for a ghostly tour of the historic harbor. Text 440-228-8458 for reservations. Tickets can be purchased with cash, $15 adult, $12 for youth (15 and under). For more information, visit www.eerieharbor.com.
