BY SHELLEY TERRY
There’s nothing quite like heading to a local farm to pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, finding your way through a corn maze or going on a hayride in the crisp autumn air.
During October, some area farms open their doors to visitors. This guide will help you find a pumpkin patch near you.
• Lake Metroparks Farmpark Corn & Pumpkin Festival
Explore the 3-acre corn maze and enjoy a farm-themed playground and live animal demonstrations. Enjoy harvest-themed crafts and more.
Where: 8800 Euclid Chardon Rd., Kirtland, OH 44094
When: October 9-10 & 16-17, 2021
Contact: (440) 256-2122
• Ma & Pa’s Horse Drawn Hay Rides & Fall Harvest
Enjoy a horse-drawn hayride through the woods. Pick a favorite pumpkin and paint it. Hayrides include a maple cookie.
Where: 15161 Main Market Rd. (Route 422), Burton, OH 44021
When: Saturday-Sunday, through Oct. 31, 2021 and NEOTA Day, Oct. 8.
Contact: (440) 548-5521
• Patterson Fruit Farm
Play in the farm activity area and take a nature hike through the ravines and hills of Geauga County.
Where: 8765 Mulberry Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026
When: Daily, through November
Contact: (440) 729-9809
• Regal Vineyards’ Corn Maze Family Fun Days
Where: 2678 County Line Rd., Madison, OH 44057
When: Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 31, 2021
Contact: (440) 812-4936
Finally, if you are really into pumpkin patches, Good Housekeeping’s No. 1 rated pumpkin patch in Ohio can be found three hours south of Ashtabula at Leeds Farm in Ostrander, open now through Oct. 30.
Visitors will discover a cow palace and tractor tire tower among other attractions like hayrides, mini zip lines, pig races and a pumpkin jump. General admission to the patch is $15 for ages 3 to 54 years old, and $5 for those 55 and older, while kids 2 and under get in for free. Pre-purchased tickets are required.
